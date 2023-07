Pacifism is a privilege

YANA RUDENKO

โ€œMy super power is being Ukrainianโ€

July 28

๐Ÿคก”๐๐จ ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ”, “๐๐ž๐š๐œ๐ž”, “๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ฉ ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ” are the biggest fantasy in the West.

When ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ) come to your home, Would you defend yourself with flowers?

It is me with a ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง tank displayed in ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Amsterdam. This tank was ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ in ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Bucha. It was brought to Ukraine to ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ me and my compatriots.

I am alive only because 1๏ธโƒฃ Ukraine had some ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ 2๏ธโƒฃ BRAVERY of Ukrainian people who didn’t give up.

The lives and well-being of Ukrainians cannot depend on the kindness and generosity of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ. It is the point of time, it is the enemy with whom we can rely only on ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ.

In Bucha, we had no ๐ฐ๐ž๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ. I found myself sitting in the basement, anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Russians. I was well aware of their brutal treatment of people. We were already aware of the terror unfolding in the surrounding villages. Without any means to defend myself, I felt vulnerable and helpless.

โŒ No weapons, no Ukraine โŒ โŒ No wepoans, Ukraine is defenseless โŒ

๐Ÿ‘‰ Give weapons to Ukraine Give us a chance to defend ourselves.

How Robin Horsfall always write: Who Dares Shares

#StandWithUkraine #Security #HumanRights #Democracy

Like this: Like Loading...