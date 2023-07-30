Pacifism is a privilege

YANA RUDENKO

“My super power is being Ukrainian”

July 28

🤡”𝐍𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐫”, “𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞”, “𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫” are the biggest fantasy in the West.

When 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 (𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬) come to your home, Would you defend yourself with flowers?

It is me with a 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 tank displayed in 🇳🇱 Amsterdam. This tank was 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 in 🇺🇦 Bucha. It was brought to Ukraine to 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 me and my compatriots.

I am alive only because 1️⃣ Ukraine had some 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 2️⃣ BRAVERY of Ukrainian people who didn’t give up.

The lives and well-being of Ukrainians cannot depend on the kindness and generosity of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬. It is the point of time, it is the enemy with whom we can rely only on 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬.

In Bucha, we had no 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬. I found myself sitting in the basement, anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Russians. I was well aware of their brutal treatment of people. We were already aware of the terror unfolding in the surrounding villages. Without any means to defend myself, I felt vulnerable and helpless.

❌ No weapons, no Ukraine ❌ ❌ No wepoans, Ukraine is defenseless ❌

👉 Give weapons to Ukraine Give us a chance to defend ourselves.

