One of the longest temporary bridges in Ukraine was opened in the Chernivtsi region

In the Chernivtsi region, the bridge over the Prut River is open to traffic.This was announced by the head of the Autostrada group of companies Maksym Shkil, reports Promyslovy Portal with reference to TTS .The bridge is located on a strategic road that leads to the Porubne-Siret and Krasnoilsk-Vikovu de Sus checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

“It was necessary to ensure full-fledged movement in this direction as quickly as possible in order to establish the logistics of humanitarian from European countries,” the message says.

This is one of the longest temporary acrow/bailey crossings. Its length is 120 meters.

One of the longest temporary bridges in Ukraine, Prut River, July 2023. Photo: Maxim Shkil

The bridge is assembled from 4 separate sets into a single non-separable system and pushed onto supports made of metal pipes. Before starting traffic, the structure was inspected and tested under load – any vehicle can travel on the bridge.

“The opening of traffic over the crossing was highly awaited in the region, because the old inoperable bridge across the Prut River at this place was dismantled back in 2021. Due to the full-scale war, the construction of the new bridge was postponed indefinitely,” Shkil added.

The “Norwegian” bridge, which was assembled in a few months, will relieve the M-19 and H-10 highways and finally enable direct connections between populated areas

