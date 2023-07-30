Medvedev threatens nuclear weapons in case of success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, directly threatens to use nuclear weapons in case the Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev says that the Russian occupiers, repelling the counterattack of the mythical “collective enemy”, allegedly not only protect “the citizens of Russia and our land” but also “prevent a world conflict”.

Quote: “After all, if you imagine that the offensive of the Ukrainian Banderites (a Russian cliche based on the distorted image of Stepan Bandera, the leader of Ukrainian nationalists in the 20th century – ed.) with the support of NATO was successful, and they rejected part of our land, then we would have to resort to the use of nuclear weapons in accordance with the rules of the decree of the President of Russia, dated 2 June 2020.

There is simply no other way out.

Therefore, our enemies should pray for our warriors. They prevent a global nuclear conflagration.”

Reference: Since 2014, Russia has been conducting a hybrid aggression against Ukraine, occupying Crimea and part of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. In February 2022, the Russian Federation launched an open, full-scale invasion, also seizing part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. On 5 October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed “laws on the acceptance” of the captured territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson Oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. Thus, the Russian government unlawfully considers occupied Crimea and these territories parts of Russia.

Since then, Ukraine has already liberated part of its territory, which was occupied and “appropriated” by Russia. Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it will liberate its entire territory within internationally recognized borders from invaders.

Background:

Medvedev has repeatedly threatened the world with a “nuclear apocalypse”. In September 2022, he stated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will accelerate the outbreak of World War III.

In early July, Medvedev once again resorted to intimidating the world with a nuclear apocalypse, although he also said that a nuclear winter could be avoided if the West fulfilled all of Russia’s demands.

On 11 July, Medvedev said that “World War III is getting closer” summarising results of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

