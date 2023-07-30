Drones Attacked The Most Elite Moscow District

Explosions rocked the towers of the fifty-story Moscow City complex.

On the night of Sunday, July 30, another drone attack was launched against Moscow. Explosions rocked the towers of the fifty-story Moscow City complex.

The telegraf.com.ua reported with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

“The first drone attacked the 10th floor of the 2nd tower of the Moscow City IQ quarter. The office of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation is located there,” the report reads.

After the explosion, passers-by found documentation of this ministry scattered along the street. It is noted that as of 2019, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade were also located in this tower.

Then another drone hit the lower floor of another building in the Moscow City. Explosions were also heard in Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region.

Russian media write that as a result of a night incident with explosions in Moscow City, there is one victim.

The presence of any aircraft was temporarily limited in the Moscow air zone, after the night attack. Vnukovo airport was closed.

Meanwhile, the Russian MoD also commented on the situation. “One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed by air defences over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region,” they said.“Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City non-residential building complex,” the Russian MoD reported.

