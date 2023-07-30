Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to advance in the south and inflicted crushing blows on concentrations of the Russian army – General Staff

07/30/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the Ukrainian front, 36 clashes took place the day before: the Defense Forces repulsed the invaders’ attempts to advance in the Limansky direction and held them back in the Maryinsky direction. Our soldiers continue to conduct a counter-offensive operation in the south – towards Melitopol and Berdyansk, gaining a foothold on the achieved lines.

During the fighting, aviation, units of missile forces and artillery delivered new crushing blows to concentrations of personnel, weapons and equipment of the enemy. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on July 30 – the 522nd day of a full-scale war.

This night, the Russian Federation carried out another attack with Shahed-type kamikaze drones, information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is being specified. And over the past day, the enemy has launched eight missiles, 33 air strikes and made 53 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population, residential buildings were destroyed.

On the Volyn and Polesye directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of formation of enemy offensive groupings.

In the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the RF Armed Forces carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, among them Nikolaevka, Chernihiv region; Staraya Guta, Grabovskoye, Construction, Volfino-Sumskoy; Udy, Cossack Lopan, Okhrimovka, Ogurtsovo, Quiet – Kharkov.In the Kupyansk direction, Topoli, Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Kislovka, Berestovo, Kondrashovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Novoegorovka and Belogorivka in the Luhansk region. From artillery, he fired at Nevsky, Belogorovka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamenskoye, Torskoye, Controversial, Razdolovka – Donetsk.

More than 15 settlements, including Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar, Ivanovskoye, Belaya Gora and Druzhba, suffered from shelling by the invaders in the Bakhmut direction.

In the Avdeevsky direction, the invaders launched an airstrike in the Nevelsky area. More than 10 settlements were subjected to artillery shelling from them, in particular, Avdeevka, Severnoye, Pervomayskoye, Karlovka, Novokalinovo in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian troops in the Maryinka area. The invaders launched an airstrike in the area of ​​Krasnogorovka and carried out shelling of more than 15 settlements, including Krasnogorovka, Maryinka, Novomikhailovka, Georgievka of the Donetsk region.

In the Mining direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Makarovka and Staromayorsky, fired at Yelizavetovka, Otradnoe, Blagodatnoe, Makarovka, Rivnopol, Staromayorskoe and Svobodnaya Pole in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, the aggressor is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. He launched airstrikes in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov in Zaporozhye and Antonovka in the Kherson region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling, including Novodarovka, Malaya Tokmachka, Belogorye, Maly Shcherbaki, Kamianske, Zaporozhye region; Golden Balka, Tokarevka, Antonovka, Tyaginka, Mikhailovka – Kherson. At the same time, units of the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, and consolidate on the achieved lines.

On the eve of Ukrainian military aviation, nine strikes were made on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the RF Armed Forces. The defenders destroyed four reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level. Over the past day, rocket and artillery units hit one artillery weapon in a firing position, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare station, as well as an area where the personnel of the occupying troops were concentrated.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on July 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to advance near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. According to ISW, Ukrainian units are conducting counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the front.

Like this: Like Loading...