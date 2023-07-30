Moscow Patriarchate’s church in Sumy damaged by Russian missile strike

30.07.2023 16:40

The Candlemas Temple run by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (in unity with the Moscow Patriarchate) sustained damage in the Russian missile attack on Sumy.That’s according to the Orthodox Sumshchyna outlet covering religious affairs, Ukrinform reports.

“According to abbot Archpriest Anatoly Poloz’s report, on July 29, 2023, as a result of an air strike by the Russian aggressor on Sumy, the city’s Candlemas Temple was damaged by an explosive wave.

The blast wave damaged the top of the dome, and the windows in the temple and the church premises at the Sunday school were shattered. Thank God, no lives were lost,” the report reads.

As noted, the Candlemas Temple is now under construction.

There are two lyceums located nearby, where civilian specialists are trained. The Russian strike wiped out one of their dormitories.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of those killed in Sumy as a result of Russia’s latest shelling increased to two, while 20 were injured in the attack.

Three people remain in hospital.Overnight Sunday, July 23, the Russian missile strike hit a Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa.

The cathedral is also run by the UOC (Moscow Patriarchate). The Odesa diocese has condemned the attack, while the UOC (MP) primate, Onufriy, stopped short of condemning the invaders in his statement addressing the damage.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...