Russian tourists in Batumi claim that the Russian Federation is not the aggressor, and what the occupiers did in Abkhazia is called “liberation”.

The Russians claim that they “know nothing” and do not want to know about the occupation of Georgia by Russian troops .As reported by RosZMI , Russian tourists in Batumi claim that Russia is not the aggressor, and what the occupiers did in Abkhazia is called “liberation”.

“We liberated Abkhazia from you.

They asked us for help,” the Russian woman said.At the same time, citizens of the Russian Federation openly talk about the fact that they know absolutely nothing about the history of Georgia, mentioning only Queen Tamara.

As for current events, they also prefer not to know anything and not to delve into anything. The Russians spoke about the occupation of Georgia

