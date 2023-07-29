What terms are acceptable for Ukraine to end the war?

By Lemuel Chyme, Palookaville Free Press

July 29

Much of the following of course is only conjecture:

What is behind the Biden administration’s “trickledown” policy towards the provision of the means for Ukraine a) to defend herself and b) to retake Russian-occupied lands?

Obviously someone knows, but it has been determined to remain secret for now.

We can surmise of course that Joe Biden is so determined to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia that he is even willing to tolerate massive Ukrainian bloodshed.

At various stages of this terrible war, Biden received unwanted pressure from allies such as the U.K. It was Boris who first sent MBT’s to Ukraine and it was Rishi Sunak who pushed things things forward with the decision to supply Storm Shadows and build a coalition for the training of Ukrainian airmen on F16’s.

That did not go down well. Biden showed his displeasure by removing his support for the obvious candidate to head up Nato: Ben Wallace and then insisted on an extended term for the almost offensively useless Stoltenberg.

That was compounded by the choice of Germany’s worst Defence Secretary in recent years: Ursula von der Leyen, as Stoltenberg’s replacement. A mediocrity replaced by a positive liability.

The Biden administration reluctantly (seemingly) did approve the F16’s, but has continued to make excuses for not sending ATACM’s. France eventually relented and sent a few SCALP’s (Storm Shadow analogue) to Ukraine.

The consensus is that Ukraine will recover some, but not all of its land from the occupiers before the main fighting season ends, thus condemning its military and its people to another hideous year of war with a gigantic fascist horde.

The F16’s will be operational at the end of the year; leaving Ukraine still needing ATACMS. Assuming they all come, together with the Abrams M1’s in September, Ukraine will still need many more MBT’s, artillery and drones. They will then begin to formulate the plans for the 2024 counteroffensive.

So what might break this sequence of events? A deal is (allegedly) being hashed out through back channels at the moment which will be put to the Ukrainians and the kremlin murder gang in the autumn. Whether all all or any of it is true is anyone’s guess, but the following are the basic details according to Robert Fox.

(Info about Robert Fox from Exeter University’s website: “He lectures frequently to the British Army and the diplomatic community in London. He is member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and the Royal Institute for International Affairs, Chatham House.”)

Ukraine will concede land to Russia; the amount of which to be determined by the outcome of the summer counteroffensive.

Ukraine will join Nato.

There will be a demilitarized zone.

The bulk of the reconstruction funding will apparently come from Norway and the KSA; both of which have some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

…………

Ukraine might be tempted to go for this abomination out of fear that next year the WH might have a defacto Russian agent in situ. :-

“Putin’s invasion will end by Autumn, with Ukraine’s accession to NATO: Robert Fox.”

No reference is made by Robert Fox in his video interview with The Times to the payment of reparations or the handling over of Russian war criminals to The Hague, which is ominous.

…………..

The only acceptable conclusion to the war is the Zelensky Peace Plan.

From Reuters: (Dec 28, 2022) :-

WHAT IS ZELENSKIY’S 10-POINT PEACE PLAN?

Zelenskiy first announced his peace formula at a November summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

The plan calls for:

1. Radiation and nuclear safety, focusing on restoring safety around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which is now-Russian occupied.

2. Food security, including protecting and ensuring Ukraine’s grain exports to the world’s poorest nations.

3. Energy security, with focus on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as aiding Ukraine with restoring its power infrastructure, half of which has been damaged by Russian attacks.

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees, including war prisoners and children deported to Russia.

5. Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Russia reaffirming it according the U.N. Charter, which Zelenskiy said is “not up to negotiations”.

6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia.

7. Justice, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

8. Prevention of ecocide, need for protection of environment, with focus on demining and restoring water treatment facilities.

9. Prevention of escalation of conflict, and building security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine.

10. Confirmation of the war’s end, including a document signed by the involved parties.

………..

Might the Biden administration, aided and abetted by the French and German governments that he seems to have some affinity with, be planning to put pressure on Ukraine to settle this autumn on highly disadvantageous terms?

Barring a miracle, Trump will be the Republican candidate next year. Biden’s representatives might well say to Ukraine: “another brutal year of carnage awaits you; we will help you as much as we can as usual, but we can’t guarantee anything after the election.”

Trump intends to campaign on his “solution”, which will involve giving Putin much of what he wants, likely including immunity from prosecution, no admission of guilt and no reparations. Trump intends to focus on the rehabilitation of Putin and Russia after the war.

In light of this uncertainty, Biden might say : “take this deal, it will save lives, preserve your sovereignty and alleviate your concerns about the outcome of the election next November.”

It benefits Biden too, because he can present himself to the electorate as the peacemaker who ended the worse crisis in 80 years.

The Ukrainians would be faced with a rotten deal, but would be spared another year of fighting. They might well conclude that it’s not worth continuing another year, given that a Trump administration may well impose something worse on them.

Zelensky’s team will be hoping for the ZSU to make huge progress in the counteroffensive. Remember how Austin and Blinken kept saying that the success of the counteroffensive will secure the most advantageous terms? The Biden administration has long been teeing up this counteroffensive as the trigger for negotiations.

All of this assumes that the genocidal Putin regime will even be interested in such a deal. The impression they want to give to Ukraine and the world is that their despicable war will run for many years, until they achieve their full objective. Which is of course the end of Ukraine as an independent unitary state.

Let’s quote again the memorable and terrible words of James Cleverly; U.K. Foreign Secretary:

“In his chilling program of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention: to wipe Ukraine from the map,” commented British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.”

Given that there is overwhelming proof of carefully planned genocide and subjugation by the fascist Putin regime, Ukraine might view the security of Nato as an acceptable way to end the war; albeit with some land gone forever.

Proof of systematic Russian genocide on Ukraine here:

Of course the mood music would be very different now if Ukraine had been provided with everything it needed in a timely manner. The counteroffensive would likely be culminating in a complete expulsion of the occupier before autumn.

The Ukrainians have to contend with another enemy : US internal politics. Joe Biden has a degenerate son, who might yet force him to abandon his plans to stand next year. Might the conspiracy theorist tankie and borderline lunatic RFK Jr seize his chance? Or could it be Joe’s weak VP, Kamala Harris?

On the Republican side, Mitt Romney urges an anti-Trump coalition:

https://www.theblaze.com/news/romney-plan-prevent-trump-victory

Might that work? Doubtful.

Ukraine is in an existential struggle; the like of which has not been seen since 1939, when the Nazis and their ally; Russia, jointly invaded Poland.

Who could have imagined that the events of 1939 could repeat in the 21st century, with a bigger, even more evil and better-resourced modern nazi state, with the covert and overt support of the BRICS, much of Africa and Iran threatening the existence of another?

And could have imagined the recalcitrance of Ukraine’s allies in such diabolical circumstances?

Like this: Like Loading...