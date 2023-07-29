Anastasia Pechenyuk11:30, 29.07.233 min.1572
Africa wants to buy grain, and reacts sharply to Russia’s handouts.
African countries demanded that Russia return to the “grain agreement”. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instead offered African countries free supplies of Russian food , and faced a sharp reaction from the Republic of South Africa (South Africa).
At a meeting of heads of African delegations with the president of the Russian Federation, South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa, commenting on Putin’s proposal, said that Africa is ready to buy grain, and the restoration of commercial supplies remains a key goal.
“We proposed to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we talked about the need to open the Black Sea, we said that we would like the Black Sea to be open to world markets. And we did not come here to ask for some “gifts” for the African continent.
We , of course, we understand that out of generosity you have decided to provide grain free of charge to some African countries that are facing certain difficulties. supplies of this (commercial-UNIAN) nature,” said Ramaphosa.
I can’t figure out what side South Africa is behind. They seem to take the diplomatic approach of “on the one hand but on the other hand”. Don’t they know something I learned along time ago…there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Putin gives stolen Ukrainian grain for free to Africa……………………………..what does the UN?
It’s hard not to see a little change in the attitude and approach of some ORCLAND “friendly” countries. (ICC arrest, open black sea for grain…).
Africa did not come to ask for alms. she wants respect, but the Kremlin Dwarf Nazi continues to talk to them as lesser nations. Putin is a sadistic rug dealer, that’s all.
Everyone is beginning to see the sad reality that surrounds diplomatic exchanges with orcs. It’s wasted time.
If you have the misfortune to take the hand that the orcs hold out to you, you end up pinned to the ground with an armbar.
Good stance!
It looks like not all African countries enjoy being treated like children by mafia land and being handed pocket money and trinkets for their loyalty.