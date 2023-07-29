“We are not asking for “gifts”: the president of South Africa sharply responded to Putin’s “generosity”.

Anastasia Pechenyuk11:30, 29.07.233 min.1572

Africa wants to buy grain, and reacts sharply to Russia’s handouts.

African countries demanded that Russia return to the “grain agreement”. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instead offered African countries free supplies of Russian food , and faced a sharp reaction from the Republic of South Africa (South Africa).

At a meeting of heads of African delegations with the president of the Russian Federation, South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa, commenting on Putin’s proposal, said that Africa is ready to buy grain, and the restoration of commercial supplies remains a key goal.

“We proposed to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we talked about the need to open the Black Sea, we said that we would like the Black Sea to be open to world markets. And we did not come here to ask for some “gifts” for the African continent.

We , of course, we understand that out of generosity you have decided to provide grain free of charge to some African countries that are facing certain difficulties. supplies of this (commercial-UNIAN) nature,” said Ramaphosa.

(C)UNIAN 2023

