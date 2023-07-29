Ukraine is on the verge of splitting Russia’s army



As Kyiv’s full operational design becomes clearer, we can expect decisive battlefield victories soon

28 July 2023 • 5:49pm

After weeks of patient probing of the Russian defensive lines and absorbing irritating criticism from those safely away from the front line, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is gaining real momentum.

The arc of optimism would draw parallels with the success of the D-Day landings on June 6 1944, but this counter-offensive should be conceived more in terms of the whole Normandy campaign of June to August 1944. Meticulous preparation, careful reconnaissance, intensive training and unlimited patience are the characteristics of a successful campaign.

The Ukrainian army has had to reinvent itself twice since February last year. First, it had to harness the determination of the Ukrainian people to resist Russian aggression with all the defensive capability that it could beg, borrow or steal to protect its independence and sovereignty.

Then it became clear that resolution by negotiation was a non-starter given the mutually irreconcilable objectives of Putin and President Zelensky. For the Ukrainian army, this has meant transitioning from being a defensive force to one that is capable of conducting offensive operations, while absorbing new Western equipment. This is akin to driving a Formula One car around Silverstone at 100mph with the mechanics still building the car.

The Russians have not been idle. Under the now-disappeared General Sergey Surovikin, the conscripts of the partial Russian mobilisation, with professional engineer guidance, have built formidable lines of defence in eastern Ukraine. These are deep, well constructed and thickly laced with extensive minefields.

Over the past two months, the Ukrainian battlefield medics have treated many soldiers suffering traumatic amputations as these defensive positions have been probed for their weaker points. This has been a bloody, painstaking process but one that was essential if the counter-offensive stood any chance of success. That moment would seem to be now, or in the next few days and weeks.

The Ukrainian main effort appears to be in the Zaporizhzhia region. A thrust has been made south of Orikhiv, towards Tokmak. This seems to be a reconnaissance in force by one of the Western-equipped attack brigades.

Should this probe break into the Russian lines and offer the possibility of a breakthrough, then the bulk of the Ukrainians’ second echelon force, the Tenth Corps, could be committed towards Melitopol on the coast. Tenth Corps holds most of the Western equipment and its troops are well-led, trained and comparatively fresh. However, the Ukrainians are also pressing around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, sowing uncertainty in the minds of Russian commanders.

This may soon create the circumstances for a break-out beyond the defensive zone and into more open country. It is then that the Western equipment and thinking would begin to pay dividends. The Russian army does not need to be defeated in detail but the typical Russian soldier must be made to feel the fear of being bypassed, with his enemy behind him, and for his commanders to realise that they have been outmanoeuvred. Death, withdrawal or surrender.

A successful strike on the axis Tokmak to Melitopol could split the Russian forces, presenting the possibility of those in the Kherson region being cut off and surrounded. Moreover, the land corridor to Crimea would be vulnerable to interdiction and the prospect of the Russian garrison there being isolated. These are all potential developments as the full Ukrainian operational design becomes clearer. At this stage, much is still speculation, but the developments of recent days present the possibility of decisive moves on the battlefield.

Given this prospect of success, the wider strategic goal must remain an independent Ukraine.

General Lord Dannatt is a former Chief of the General Staff.

