The two captured 21 invaders: a soldier of the Armed Forces revealed the “legendary” prank of the front (video)

According to the defender of Ukraine, he and a friend decided to play a joke on the occupiers, and in return received a considerable “addition” to the exchange fund.

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign “Thunder” told how, together with his brother, he dispersed the Russian army and forced the surrender of 21 armed occupiers.

A story about a funny incident with soldiers of the Russian Federation was shown by the “Real War” Telegram channel. According to the defender of Ukraine, at first it was about the capture of one invader.

He was found in one of the basements.

The Russian soldier immediately agreed to surrender, but such “booty” seemed too small to the “kush”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to play a joke on the occupier and unexpectedly replenished the exchange fund of Ukraine with 21 Russians:

“We are leaving, and there are 21 rifles standing there, and there are two of us,” he said.According to Grom, the divorce scheme was as follows:

“Brother, here’s a machine gun for you. It’s 14:00 on the clock, at 14:40 – stomp, gather all your people and come to surrender. He is released with the idea that he will now gather all his “Kents” around the village and come to surrender . As a result, the guys sit in the basement and just wait. And, lo and behold, the picture – 21 people with automatic weapons and all this bullshit come to surrender. The guy just knocks on the door: ‘Guys, we’re here.'”

