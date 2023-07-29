Saboteurs blow up ammunition storage point in Sevastopol – Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

29 JULY 2023

A Russian ammunition storage point exploded late in the evening on 28 July in the Cossack Bay of occupied Crimea, Ukrainian military intelligence reported.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Details: The explosion occurred around 22:00 (Kyiv time) on 28 July.

According to Defence Intelligence, witnesses heard two explosions and the sounds of further detonation of ammunition.

Several ambulances and police arrived at the scene.

Intelligence notes that Russia’s 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade is currently stationed in Cossack Bay.

It is known that explosions and detonation, resulting from sabotage, took place at a “temporary storage point” of Russian ammunition.

Intelligence released a video of the explosion and detonation.

For reference: Cossack Bay is located 15 kilometres from the city centre of Sevastopol.

