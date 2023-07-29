onlyfactsplease

Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge

29 JULY 2023

THE CRIMEAN BRIDGE AFTER AN ATTACK IN JULY. PHOTO: MASH TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Late in the evening of 28 July, Russian propagandists reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked. 

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: “Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked”.

Details: About an hour later, RIA Novosti reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

There is no information on the reason of the decision. 

Background:

