Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge

29 JULY 2023

THE CRIMEAN BRIDGE AFTER AN ATTACK IN JULY. PHOTO: MASH TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Late in the evening of 28 July, Russian propagandists reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: “Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked”.

Details: About an hour later, RIA Novosti reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

There is no information on the reason of the decision.

Background:

Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, said that an “emergency” had happened on the Crimean Bridge and the bridge has therefore been closed to traffic. Russian Telegram channels have reported that a span on the bridge has collapsed.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the nighttime attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy. It was noted that the bridge was attacked using surface drones. Later, the version about two surface drones was also voiced by the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, citing the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of the Russian Federation.

Russian media have previously asserted that the Crimean Bridge is guarded from the sky by fighter jets and underwater by divers and “combat dolphins”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine, as the Russians use it to transport weapons. Zelenskyy added that this target should be “neutralised”.

