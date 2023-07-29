Russian occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with a rocket, there are dead and wounded

Nadia Pryshlyak20:03, 29.07.231 min.14

The blast wave knocked out windows in high-rise buildings and damaged the building of an educational institution and a supermarket.

The Russian occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets , as a result of which two people died and one person was injured.This was announced by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoly Kurtev.

“An enemy rocket hit an open area. Unfortunately, a man and a woman were killed. Another woman was injured,” he said.

According to him, the blast wave knocked out windows in high-rise buildings and damaged the building of an educational institution and a supermarket.

Kurtev notes that the city council’s tent is being deployed on the ground, psychologists, philanthropists and relevant services are starting to work.

