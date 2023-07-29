Putin says Russia withdrew army from Kyiv because it was “asked”

At a meeting with African leaders, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russia withdrew its army from Kyiv last year because it was “asked to do so to create conditions” for signing a peace treaty.
Source: Putin quoted by Russian Telegram channels Astra and Sota
Quote: “Essentially, a draft of this [peace – ed.] agreement was agreed upon. But after the withdrawal of our troops from near Kyiv, which we were asked to do to create conditions for the conclusion of the final agreement, the Kyiv authorities rejected all previous agreements.
“Details: The Sota Telegram channel pointed out that the fragment with Putin’s statements about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv had disappeared from the Kremlin’s Telegram channel, although it was originally present in the video, and is not currently available in the textual transcript on the Kremlin’s website.
In July 2022, Putin already claimed that the Russians withdrew from the Ukrainian capital “to create conditions for negotiations”.
Background: During a meeting with African leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine’s “neutral status” is of fundamental importance to Russia.
7 comments
“During a meeting with African leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine’s “neutral status” is of fundamental importance to Russia.”
Trouble is Putler, what is important to mafia land, is not important to Ukraine. Soon you will be “asked” to remove your trash from the rest of Ukraine.
Putler knows his market. Talking to squalid dictators of shithole countries is his forte.
These African criminal dictators boast of their “anti-colonial” credentials but then ally themselves with the most bloodthirsty, unapologetic colonial power in history.
The ghost of Robert Mugabe still runs part of Africa.
Putler = Mugabe with nukes.
Your Army was defeated near Kyiv…………..thats all.
The idiots forgot to bring food and fuel with them. Reality asked them to go.
I think this guy has to be on acid to come up with such shit. This goes well beyond delusional. I can’t even think of a name for this kind of crap. Worse, he really thinks people believe this crap.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/0cb9e1d6a73f1d7937594b3eae78fe95e47592c0bbb4a2f7fda0bfecda6289ae.gif
For anyone who swallows this crap, I have a bridge for sale, really cheap. It lies on the Straight of Kerch.