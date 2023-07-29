Musk refused the Armed Forces to turn on Starlink near Crimea and limited the operation of terminals – NYT

Kateryna Chernoval22:35, 29.07.233 min.57

Musk’s actions influenced the strategy of liberating Ukrainian territories.

In 2022, SpaceX owner Elon Musk denied the Ukrainian military access to the Starlink Internet in the area of ​​temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, he has restricted access to Starlink several times during combat.The New York Times writes about it with reference to its sources.

“Starlink is often the only way to access the Internet in war zones, remote areas and places affected by natural disasters. It is used in Ukraine to coordinate drone strikes and gather intelligence. (…)

But Musk’s almost complete control over satellite Internet causes apprehension,” the article says. The publication notes that some fears have come true in Ukraine.

According to NYT sources, Musk restricted access to Starlink several times during the war. At one point, he rejected a request by the Ukrainian military to turn on Starlink near occupied Crimea, which affected the strategy of liberating Ukrainian territories.

In addition, Musk stated that his technology cannot be used to launch long-range drone strikes. But in June, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a deal to buy 400-500 new Starlink terminals and services.

According to two people familiar with the terms of the contract, the Pentagon gains control over the installation of the terminals so that the new devices can perform “key capabilities and certain missions.”

“Apparently, Ukraine will have its own terminals for carrying out confidential operations. They will be able not to be afraid of work being stopped,” the newspaper’s publication emphasizes.Some believe that Musk may act against the interests of the United States.

But the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, says that the accusations are unfair.

After the bombings, the billionaire accelerated the delivery of 10,000 terminals, the publication writes. “SpaceX and Elon Musk showed by their actions whose side they are on,” Fedorov said.Currently, in Ukraine, more than 42 thousand Starlink terminals are used by the military, hospitals, enterprises and humanitarian organizations.

