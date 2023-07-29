Veronika Prokhorenko14:09, 29.07.234 min.180

The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation stated that Russia will never become a participant of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev issued a new tirade over the warrant for Putin’s arrest by the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) .

According to the official, the enemies of the Russian Federation “spit” on international law, expecting that the principles of the Rome Statute would affect Russia.

“The judges of the wretched ICC continue to justify their unenforceable and therefore dangerous for peace on the planet decision to issue a warrant for the arrest of the President of Russia,” Medvedev threatened.

He referred to the Vienna Convention of 1969, emphasizing that in the context of the “obligations” of third countries, a clear and clearly expressed consent of these countries to fulfill them is necessary.

The former president of the Russian Federation promised that Russia will never join the organization and will not undertake to adhere to certain “rules” of the ICC. Medvedev also said that he wishes the international judicial body “to die as soon as possible.”

“Our country has nothing to do with the Rome Statute of the ICC and is not obliged to cooperate with it. Its decisions are insignificant for us until we voluntarily become a member of this organization. And this will never happen. We despise the ICC and wish it a quick and painful death from incapacity and impotence,” he said.

The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation indicated that the jurisdiction of the ICC is provided for only in the event that the relevant proceedings are transferred by the UN Security Council to the prosecutor of this court.

In this context, Medvedev added that the ICC employs corrupt lawyers who are not trusted by the Russian Federation.

Medvedev also called the ICC a “house of tolerance”, where US leader Joe Biden secretly manages the processes.

He reproached Washington for having “sold” the agency data on the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. “It is he who is a sick pimp who, while not formally participating in brothel showdowns at the ICC, secretly manages the house of legal tolerance. Spitting out the Pentagon’s opinion, he ordered his administration to transfer information about “Russia’s actions” in Ukraine to the ICC. In principle, this is for us to the light bulb.

But the US Defense Ministry warned the old man that his actions could pave the way for criminal prosecution of the US military,” the official said.

He also traditionally threatened the world that “potentially dangerous games” from the Russian Federation could lead to war: “Warrants, prosecutors, trials against Russia – these are all toys of our enemies, with which they amuse themselves from their powerlessness. And yet we must remember – this potentially dangerous games.

And this kind of actions can really become a casus belli at some point,” Medvedev said.

