Germany admitted that dozens of Germans were fighting on the side of the Russian Federation

But these are only those who are known; the actual number may be much higher.

Several dozen German extremists went to fight in Ukraine, most of them on the side of Russia.

This was reported by the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs at the request of Welt .

Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, German law enforcement officers recorded the departure of 61 people “involved in extremism or politically motivated crimes” from Germany. Among them are both right-wing and left-wing extremists.

According to available information, at least 39 of them left Germany “with the intention of participating in hostilities.” Of them, 27 are on the side of Russia, 12 are on the side of Ukraine. Regarding most of them, Berlin has at its disposal specific information about their participation in hostilities.

Welt notes that the actual number of Germans fighting in Ukraine is much higher. However, German authorities collect data only on people associated with extremism.

For example, many former servicemen of the Bundeswehr joined the International Legion as part of the Ukrainian army. The very fact of participation in hostilities in Ukraine is not punished by German laws, as long as it is about service in the regular armies.

The situation is different with “volunteer units” or “militia”, participation in which can already be qualified as mercenary, said the press secretary of the federal Ministry of Justice.

However, a member of the German parliament, Roderich Kiesewetter, criticized this situation.”People or extremists who voluntarily join the Russian armed forces or terrorist groups to participate in the attack on Ukraine should be prosecuted upon their return to Germany,” he said, noting that participation in the war on the side of the Russian Federation in itself involves “systematic involvement in war crimes and human rights violations.”

The participation of foreigners in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Both Ukrainian and Russian legislation provide for the possibility of serving in the army and participating in hostilities for citizens of other states. International law also allows this possibility, but individual countries at their discretion can prohibit their citizens from serving in the armies of other countries, and even more so from participating in hostilities.

Thus, a volunteer International Legion was created in the Ukrainian army. There are especially many Georgian and Belarusian volunteers in it.

On the other hand, the so-called “Wagner PMC” is an illegal organization even under Russian law, so participation in it for foreigners threatens with criminal responsibility after returning home.

