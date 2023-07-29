From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

July. 29

Natalia Bondarets

Imperfect translation; sorry:

From AZOV

A year ago, on the night of July 28-29, the Russians committed one of the most brutal crimes committed by them in the 9-year war against Ukraine.

Bloody atrocities in Bucha, Irpen, Mariupol and other cities where the occupiers committed genocide, killing Ukrainians, abusing the honor and dignity of our people, rejecting any laws and customs of war and human morality, shocked the whole world. When it seemed that a more nastiness and mean deed was impossible to perform, the enemy blew up the prisoner fighters of Azovu in Olenivka.

A few days before the terrorist attack, the occupants, knowing exactly what they were going to do, deliberately transferred some of the prisoners to a separate room. Around 02:00 on July 29, this hangar became a fraternal grave for 53 Azovs in a second. 130 were injured.

That night in July they slept. The unarmed. Awaiting the exchanges that were promised and guaranteed by third countries and international organizations.

After fighting bloody battles in Mariupol, executing orders and saving Ukraine, they were sneakily murdered in their sleep.

Enemies failed to defeat them on the battlefield, even having absolute advantage in armament and manpower. They placed their hatred, malice and helplessness on people who couldn’t defend themselves and give a break.

Today Ukraine remembers everyone who died that terrible night. We always remember them. This memory lives in our every shot, in every ammo, in every attack. And they live in them.

To avenge the deaths of our brothers, to return those who still remain captive, and to free Ukraine from the bloody Moscow terror is a matter of honor.

For the cruel, cynical and demonstrative murder of prisoners of azovcív in olenívcí will definitely be punished.

Not everyone guilty of the organization and execution of this demonstrative execution will go to trial. A lot of them won’t live to him.

Original :

От АЗОВ

Рік тому, в ніч з 28 на 29 липня, росіяни вчинили один із найжорстокіших злочинів, скоєних ними за 9 років війни проти України.

Криваві звірства в Бучі, Ірпені, Маріуполі та інших містах, де окупанти влаштовували геноцид, вбиваючи українців, знущаючись над честю та достоїнством нашого народу, відкидаючи будь-які закони та звичаї ведення війни й норми людської моралі, шокували весь світ. Коли здавалося, що більш ницого та підлого вчинку здійснити неможливо, ворог підірвав полонених бійців «Азову» в Оленівці.

За кілька днів до теракту окупанти навмисно, знаючи, що саме вони готуються зробити, перевели частину полонених в окреме приміщення. Близько 02:00 29-го липня цей ангар за секунду став братською могилою для 53-х азовців. 130 отримали поранення.

Тієї липневої ночі вони спали. Беззбройні. В очікуванні на обміни, які були обіцяні та гарантувалися третіми країнами й міжнародними організаціями.

Пройшовши криваві бої в Маріуполі, виконавши наказ і врятувавши Україну, вони були підступно вбиті уві сні.

Ворогам не вдалося перемогти їх на полі бою, навіть маючи абсолютну перевагу в озброєнні та живій силі. Свою ненависть, злобу та безсилля вони вимістили на людях, котрі не могли захистити себе та дати відсіч.

Сьогодні Україна згадує кожного, хто загинув тієї страшної ночі. Ми — пам’ятаємо про них завжди. Ця пам’ять живе в кожному нашому пострілі, в кожному залпі, в кожній атаці. І вони живуть в них.

Помстити смерті наших побратимів, повернути тих, хто досі лишається у полоні, та звільнити Україну від кривавого московського терору — справа честі.

За жорстоке, цинічне та демонстративне вбивство полонених азовців в Оленівці неодмінно буде покарання.

Не всі винні в організації та здійсненні цієї показової страти постануть перед судом. Багато з них до нього не доживуть.

Like this: Like Loading...