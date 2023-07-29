Armed forces of Ukraine use ammunition produced in North Korea to strike at the occupiers – FT

29.07.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

For strikes against the Russian occupiers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine use ammunition produced in North Korea. With these shells from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems, the defenders hit the enemy, in particular, near Bakhmut.

It is possible that these are captured ammunition captured by Ukrainian soldiers from the Russians, writes Financial Times.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian military uses shells of North Korean origin near Bakhmut. These shells are fired at Russian positions from Grad MLRS. Journalists also note that the markings on the shells indicate that most of them were made in the 1980s-1990s.

A Ukrainian artillery commander told the FT that North Korean shells often misfire or explode. According to him, ammunition “is very unreliable and sometimes does crazy things.”

However, Ukrainian soldiers continue to use them because they need “every ammunition that can be obtained.”

The publication noted that North Korea remains one of the few allies of the Russian Federation, so it is unlikely that Pyongyang supplied ammunition to Ukraine. The gunners themselves say that the shells were “shot from the ship” by a friendly state. Interlocutors of the publication in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine suggested that these could be trophies captured from the Russians.

Recall that recently it became known about the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to North Korea. There he called the DPRK the most important partner of the Russian Federation.

Also, the head of the Russian defense department and Kim Jong-un visited an exhibition of military equipment in Pyongyang.

Analysts said Shoigu’s review of North Korean missiles suggested Russia’s agreement with North Korea’s nuclear program. Shoigu’s personal trip, and his willingness to take pictures with Kim during the trip, indicate Moscow’s satisfaction with North Korea’s nuclear modernization.

Also, the Russian visit raises the possibility of more open support for North Korea, especially in the face of Russia’s isolation by the West due to the invasion of Ukraine.

