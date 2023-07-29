Armed Forces Of Ukraine Break Through Russian Front, Advance 12 Km In Berdyansk Direction

The enemy’s main line of defense has been broken.

29.07.2023

The Ukrainian military is conducting counter-offensive operations in several sectors of the front. In the Berdyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 10-12 kilometers from the main line of defense of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

A Ukrainian source claims that Ukrainian forces advanced 10-12 kilometers from the main Russian defense line in the Berdyansk direction. Numerous Russian sources claimed that Ukrainians attacked Russian troops near Urozhayne, and some claimed that Ukrainian forces cordoned off the village.

Russian troops conducted defensive operations in the border area of the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia region and did not advance on July 28. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to repel the lost positions near Rivnopol and Makarivka.

The General Staff of Ukraine noted that Russian military personnel, including the 247th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment (7th Airborne Division), refused to participate in combat missions near Staromayorske due to significant losses of Russians and victories of the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian Southern Operational Command Spokesperson Captain First Rank Nataliya Humenyuk reported that Russian forces have mined the outskirts of settlements on the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv region preventing residents from leaving. Humenyuk stated that morale is low among Russian forces on the Kinburn spit and that the Russian military is not conducting rotations in the area. Humenyuk reported that Ukrainian forces continue conducting precision strikes against Russian artillery positions when Russian artillery units deploy to firing positions on the Kinburn Spit.

