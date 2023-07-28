The Russians are in a panic: the expert revealed the colossal successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south (video)

07/28/23

An active offensive operation using heavy equipment is underway in the south, Aleksey Getman noted.

Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully advancing in the south / photo t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The main objective of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south is access to the Sea of ​​Azov. At the moment, the first line of defense there has already been broken through, and Ukrainian fighters continue to advance, military expert Oleksiy Hetman noted .

“There are all prerequisites that we will reach the second line of defense, and it will also be broken through,” he said.

According to him, an active offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is underway in the south using heavy equipment: in particular, tanks up to 100 units, including Leopard, Bradley armored vehicles.

“The Russian servicemen are in a panic mood… The Russians, who are directly on the front line, see what forces and means are ready to use the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and do not hide the fact that they need to strengthen the southern direction… The Russian military is well aware that they are unlikely to be able to hold the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “, Hetman is sure.

APU liberated Staromayorskoe – as reported

As UNIAN reported earlier, on the evening of July 27, it became known that Ukrainian soldiers had recaptured the village of Staromayorskoye from the Russians in the Miners’ direction of the front.

On the morning of July 28 , footage appeared of how the Armed Forces of Ukraine were liberating Staromayorskoye , and the information was confirmed at the General Staff.

