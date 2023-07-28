Russia launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in the Dnieper (video)

Marta Gichko21:26, 07/28/233 min.4827UPDATED

The network showed a video of the consequences of the terrorist act of the

Russian invaders.

On the evening of Friday, July 28, a series of explosions thundered in the Dnieper .As an UNIAN correspondent reports, there were at least two powerful explosions.

Then the air raid alarm sounded.Before that, the command of the Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic missiles and the take-off of the carrier of hypersonic missiles “Dagger” MiG-31 from the Savasleyka airfield.Mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov hinted that the Russians had attacked the city. “P@gifts,” Filatov wrote laconically, refraining from detailed comments so far.People’s Deputy Alexander Bakumov said that Russia attacked a residential high-rise building.

“Dnepr. A terrorist state launched a missile attack on a residential high-rise building. Operational and rescue services began work to save people and eliminate the consequences. This is a war crime, a daring violation of the laws and customs of war. Performers and customers are war criminals. And they will be punished,” – wrote the People’s Deputy.

Meanwhile, a video of the consequences of an attack on a house in Dnipro appeared in local public pages.

The footage shows that the rocket hit the upper floors of the house. Many apartments were destroyed and damaged. There are no reports of casualties or possible casualties yet. Russia attacked a high-rise building in the DnieperRussia attacked a multi-perch in the DnieperHead of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak also commented on the explosions in Dnipro.”Russian terrorists,” he wrote .

Updated at 21:39. Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko confirmed the strike on the Dnieper. As of now, three people have turned to doctors for help.

“Dnepr. Russian terrorists got into a high-rise building. As of 21:30, three people asked for medical help. Rescuers and police are working on the spot. Door-to-door tours are being carried out. People are being provided with the necessary assistance,” the minister wrote . According to Zelensky on

Telegram , the targets of Russian terrorists on Friday evening were a residential high-rise building and the building of the Security Service of Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...