Routine Warfare in Trenches near Bakhmut (video)

28.07.2023

Two weeks ago footage was released of the 28th Brigade near Bakhmut. 28th Brigade holds these positions for more than four months, with Russians just 200 meters away in the next treeline.

It is one of Bakhmut’s defense flanks, Russian troops tried to encircle the city but stopped right here. Once in a while occupiers attempted to assault Ukrainian positions, but unsuccessfully, for some period of time this became a positional war.

Later on soldiers of the 28th and the 3rd Assault Brigade managed to cross the water channel and move forward.

Courtesy of Ihor Tkachov 2023

