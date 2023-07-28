Yuri Kobzar14:54, 07/28/232 minutes.2452

The Russia-Africa summit ends today in Russia.

Russia has written off $23 billion of debt to African countries and is supplying weapons to the continent for free.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin , speaking at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

In his speech, he assured that Russia and Africa “completely stand in solidarity” in the desire to uphold “genuine sovereignty, the ideals of freedom and the principles of international law.” Putin also expressed confidence that the African continent “becomes a new center of power before our very eyes.””

In order to strengthen the defense capabilities of the countries of the continent, we are developing partnerships in the military and military-technical field. Russia has entered into an agreement on military-technical cooperation with more than 40 African states, to which we supply a wide range of weapons and equipment. Some of these deliveries are made free of charge with the aim of strengthening the security and sovereignty of these states,” Putin said.

In addition, the Russian dictator boasted that Moscow continues to write off debts that African countries have accumulated before it.

“Russia is also participating in efforts to alleviate the debt burden of African countries. To date, the total amount of debt we have written off is $23 billion,” he said.It should be noted that back in May, Putin announced the cancellation of $20 billion of African debt. In some cases, we are talking about debts that have been dragging on since the 60-70s of the last century.

Russia-Africa Summit

Today in St. Petersburg closes a two-day summit with African countries, which the Kremlin tried to present as proof of the importance of the Russian Federation in the world. However, it is known that only 17 out of 54 African leaders came to visit Putin .

In addition, some of those who arrived have an extremely bad, almost “cannibalistic” reputation .

It is noteworthy that from the very beginning the summit went according to a scenario that was not the most pleasant for the Kremlin. Representatives of the African continent who arrived in Russia demanded that Putin immediately return to the grain deal and threatened to worsen relations otherwise.

