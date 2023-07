Marijn Markus’ Post

July 26

Marijn Markus

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker

๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ช President of #Estonia Alar Karis says it as it is. You ๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ญ have dialogue or diplomacy, let alone negotiate a ceasefire or peace, with ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿšจ

Who happily bomb, ๐š๐›๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ and ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ children, ๐Ÿ’ฃ Blow up dams, schools and hospitals, โ›ด๏ธ Block ports that feed the world, โ˜ข๏ธ Mine nuclear power plants โŒ

And deny it all internationally, while happily Bragging about it on own national #Media โš ๏ธ

You cannot negotiate with ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ. As negotiating means rewarding their crimes.

And it will incentivize them to commit Even more acts of ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฆ

#Ethics #Leadership #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ

