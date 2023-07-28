Marijn Markus’ Post

July 26

Marijn Markus

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker

🇪🇪 President of #Estonia Alar Karis says it as it is. You 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 have dialogue or diplomacy, let alone negotiate a ceasefire or peace, with 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 🚨

Who happily bomb, 𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 and 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 children, 💣 Blow up dams, schools and hospitals, ⛴️ Block ports that feed the world, ☢️ Mine nuclear power plants ❌

And deny it all internationally, while happily Bragging about it on own national #Media ⚠️

You cannot negotiate with 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬. As negotiating means rewarding their crimes.

And it will incentivize them to commit Even more acts of 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦

#Ethics #Leadership #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

