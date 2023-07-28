It became known that the “traitor” Prigozhin benefited from his appearance at the Putin summit

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:17, 28.07.233 min.815

PVK “Wagner” is probably working on strengthening its presence in Africa.

The leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin, “exiled” to Belarus and called a “traitor” by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, unexpectedly appeared in St. Petersburg on July 27, where the Russia-Africa summit was taking place. He used the event to show African leaders that he intends to remain a major player on the continent.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War ( ISW ) came to this conclusion.

Analysts note that the leader of the Wagner group held a series of meetings in a hotel near the Russian-African forum, without taking part in the event itself.”Prygozhin … used the opportunity to meet informally with an unknown number of African leaders to show that Wagner’s PMC intended to remain a significant player in Africa. …

A Russian insider source claimed that Prigozhin held private informal meetings with representatives of an unknown number of African governments. Continued Efforts Prigozhina to meet with African leaders and send them a message is likely part of the Wagner PMC’s efforts to retain its lucrative military and mining contracts in Africa.

An unnamed Wagner commander who recently returned from CAR said on July 26 that the Wagner PMC is working to increase its operations in Africa to finance its presence in Belarus,” the ISW report said.

Analysts also emphasize that Prigozhin used the Russian-African summit to position the PMC as a viable anti-Western partner for Niger, where a coup had taken place the day before.”

Telegram channels affiliated with Wagner began circulating an audio recording of Prigozhin on July 27, in which he praised the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum by the Nigerien military as an act of ‘gaining independence’. … Several Russian ‘warlords’ suggested that Niger would need” assistance” to the “Wagner” PMC, similar to what happened in Mali after the coup in May 2021,” ISW notes.

Summit Russia – Africa

On July 27-28, the Russia-Africa summit is being held in St. Petersburg, which the Kremlin tried to demonstrate as a diplomatic breakthrough. However , only 17 out of 54 leaders of African countries decided to go to the meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

Among those who ignored the event was Niger’s pro-Western leader Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by a military junta in a coup.

In the West, African countries appealed to Russia, but in return they received only the Russian dictator’s promise to provide free grain to a number of countries.

In connection with the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the “grain agreement” and, accordingly, the disruption of the supply of Ukrainian grain to the continent, African countries threatened the Kremlin with the deterioration of relations.

