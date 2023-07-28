In Donetsk, they hit the building of the “Ministry of Internal Affairs” – social networks (photo)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya18:54, 07/28/231 min.

Images of the damaged building have been posted online.

On Friday, July 28, explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk .Local Telegram channels are posting pictures of what is allegedly a damaged building of the so-called “DPR” interior ministry.

Russian propagandists write that the building of the “city department of the State traffic inspectorate” was damaged.

In the photo you can see that the windows in the building are broken and part of the decoration is destroyed.

There were also photos of smoke in the sky over the city.

photo from social networks

