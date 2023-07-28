British Ministry of Defense accidentally sends classified information to Kremlin ally – media

28.07.2023 15:32

The UK Ministry of Defense has launched an investigation after officials accidentally sent emails with classified information to Mali, a Russian ally.Sky News reported, according to Ukrinform.

“We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain.

We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data.

All sensitive information is shared on systems designed to minimise the risk of misdirection”, said the Defense Ministry spokesman.

He also added that the MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a programme of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information.

It is noted that British officials sent emails to an address ending in the “.ml” domain of the West African country of Mali, not the “.mil” domain of the US Army.Last week, it was revealed that the same mistake in the United States led to millions of military emails being sent to Mali.

Mali was among six African countries promised free grain shipments by Vladimir Putin after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine.

Wagner Group mercenaries have also been deployed to fight alongside the army against jihadists.

As reported, the UK Treasury imposed sanctions against 13 individuals and legal entities associated with the activities of the Russian Wagner Group in Mali, Sudan, and the Central African Republic (CAR).

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...