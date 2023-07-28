An explosion at an oil refinery in Samara

Marta Gichko17:15, 07/28/231 min.1712

According to preliminary data, the explosives planted previously worked.

An explosion occurred on the territory of the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara (RF).According to State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, the incident at the plant occurred today, July 28.

The cause was the detonation of a pre-planted explosive.”According to the preliminary version, an explosive device was planted. Fortunately, there were no serious damages, and there were no casualties,” Khinshtein said.

Latest news from Russia

Friday seemed unsettling for the Russians. There was a loud explosion in Taganrog, Rostov region .

The network publishes photos and videos that show a column of smoke in one of the districts of the city.

Russian media write that glass was shattered in neighboring houses by a blast wave.

According to them, the explosion occurred near the water park “Lazurny”, on Admiral Kruys Street.Meanwhile, pictures of the debris found at the site of the explosion are published on the Web. RosSMI notes that they are typical for missiles of the S-200 or S-300 systems.

