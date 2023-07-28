A failed counteroffensive would be catastrophic for the West

While Ukraine fights for its freedom, Western armaments lie dormant in warehouses and hangers
HAMISH DE BRETTON-GORDON 28 July 2023 • 3:11pm
The Ukraine counteroffensive is the most widely discussed yet misrepresented event currently taking place on the globe. A tsunami of Russian disinformation and propaganda is being absorbed and repackaged by armchair generals across the world, suggesting it is poorly planned and executed.
Nothing could be further from the truth, but the harsh reality is that it must not fail. Failure would not just be a disaster for Ukraine but the entire democratic world. The success of this illegal invasion would be a green light to every other despot, tyrant and terror organisation to do what they will to further their despicable aims, as Putin is doing. It would destabilise the rules-based order and encourage the likes of North Korea and Iran to engage in land grabs, likely with the encouragement and support of a buoyant Russia.
One accurate comparison is that this counteroffensive involves a scale and complexity of the Normandy landings in WW2, when the free world kicked out the last fascist to illegally invade Europe. This took years to plan, months for the initial phases and over twelve months to complete. Ukraine has only had a few months to plan, and the execution is in its early stages.
Unlike the Allies in 1944, Ukraine has needed to plan and execute with at least one arm tied behind its back. The Ukrainians have excellent western armoured fighting vehicles, but their training in the most difficult art of combined arms manoeuvre has been restricted due to security and lack of places to train. Preparation of the battlefield, by deep strikes on logistic nodes and command centres, has been limited to the number of Himars and Storm Shadow missiles made available from Nato stocks.
This shortage of deep strike capabilities has allowed the Russians to prepare almost unhindered a defensive line of trenches and minefields of a scale and depth hitherto unseen. I suspect, when NATO reviews its support in the years to come, the major failing identified will be the ponderous response to the call to arm Ukraine. It took months to get long range artillery and modern tanks to the frontline, and there has been a serious lack of air cover. Western jets, most importantly the ubiquitous F-16s, lie dormant in hangers around Europe and the US when they could be shooting down Russians.
The US and UK threw their support behind Ukraine swiftly and robustly, but other Nato countries have drip fed capability when it should have been pouring in. If there were now 100 or so F-16s flying in Ukrainian colours, the offensive would be going at a gallop rather than a canter.
The offensive will take longer than most anticipate, but it is clear that the detailed and critical groundwork is being done by Ukrainian armoured formations. At some stage, and I judge soon, they will punch through the Russian defence lines and retake the Crimea and the East. Timid Western leaders, fearful of nuclear escalation, need to understand that this is not an option to Putin, and that they must give Ukraine everything it needs to succeed.
Selected comments from DT readers:
Andrew Topley:
“I have no military expertise but have been thinking all along that this slow drip feed of weapons to help Ukraine has only ever been tokenism by many countries. Just enough to stop Russia taking all of Ukraine, but not enough for Ukraine to take back its lands. The hesitancy to provide Ukraine with the weapons has been markedly noticeable with many still wanting a negotiated settlement . If you remember there was a deal in 2014 negotiated by France and Germany , but Putin came back for more. And he will come back again . He does not keep his word and has expressed a wish to take back all Russia’s ex Empire countries, to be the latter day Peter the Great !
Putin, whether he succeeds militarily or not he is doing his best to create another waste land in Ukraine. Those mines will take decades to clear . .
His delusions of grandeur and war crimes are akin to Hitler’s .
If Ukraine fails then the West has failed, and democracy, freedom and our security will be gone too.”
Steve Tomson:
“Again with the F-16s. What about Typhoons, Gripens, Tornados, Rafales or Mirages. Additionally, a wing of fighter jets requires a wing of maintainers, gunnies, air controllers, ground support equipment etc. The airframes is only the beginning.
So get on it Hamish and Wallace, give the Ukrainians all your Typhoons and stand up a wing of technicians, air controllers, etc.”
Mark Bez:
“Why is Ukraine the sacred cow? We failed in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and nothing happened … get real.”
Andrew Topley
Reply to Mark Bez
“Ukraine is Europe , a lot closer to home . And Russia is an aggressor seeking other European countries. Why do you think Finland and Sweden are no longer feeling safe staying neutral?”