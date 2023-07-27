Zelensky came to Odessa again: he visited the bombed-out cathedral and the wounded defenders of Ukraine  

President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander Volodymyr Zelensky visited Odessa on the evening of July 27.According to eyewitnesses, the head of state visited the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral, which was hit by an enemy missile a few days ago .

Also, according to Zelensky’s press service, he visited two Odessa medical facilities where wounded servicemen are undergoing rehabilitation.

The President talked to the soldiers and doctors and presented awards to those who distinguished themselves.

