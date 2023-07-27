Wagner Group deploys 12th convoy in Belarus

Today, the twelfth column of vehicles carrying Wagner Group mercenaries arrived in Belarus.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group, Ukrinform saw.

“The 12th convoy of Wagner Group’s vehicles crossed into Belarus through the Ponyativka (Russia) – Zvenchatka (Belasur) checkpoint, and is currently moving along the R122 route to the village of Chausiv (Mogilev region) escorted by the Belarusian traffic police,” the report says.

It is noted that there are at least 50 vehicles in the convoy. In addition, this is at least the second convoy of Wagnerites entering Belarus that had Shchuka (Chekan) armored vehicles in them. There are five such vehicles in the latest convoy.

Also, three fuel tankers, a bus, 17 vans, at least tow trucks carrying an excavator, a fuel tanker, and a Shchuka vehicle, six Kamaz trucks, two Soveit-era offroad vans, as well as pickup trucks and civilian passenger cars were spotted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 6, Belarus’s Aleksandr Lukashenko said he was ready to use the Wagner Group in Belarus.

The authorities of Belarus allowed that Wagner Group be deployed at the camp in the village of Tsel, Mogilev region, where tents for almost 9,000 people have been set up.

The Commander of Ukraine’s Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, stated that Wagner Group’s deployment in Belarus aims to exert psychological pressure on and intimidate the Ukrainians.

