United States to maintain level of its readiness while being able to support to Ukraine – Pentagon

27.07.2023
The United States is always going to maintain a level of its readiness while also being able to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian armed aggression.
The relevant statement was made by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a press briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We have meetings where our services can weigh in on what they have available on their shelves, and then of course the Secretary and the Chairman have conversations with the President, with the White House on what we feel comfortable in getting to Ukraine,” Singh told.
In her words, one of the things that the President continues to say and the Secretary continues to say is that “we are with Ukraine for the long haul”.
“And so we are going to continue to assess – continue to assess what we can flow to them without dropping below our own readiness levels,” Singh added.
A reminder that, on July 25, 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense announced $400 million as an additional security assistance package for Ukraine.
One comment
“The United States is always going to maintain a level of its readiness…”
I seriously doubt that. Not under Biden. Full stop.
Biden ripped our borders open. It’s a great event for drug smugglers, human traffickers, and all sorts of other criminals. Crossing our borders illegally, is in itself illegal.
No readiness there.
Mafia land not so long ago downed one of our drones over the Black Sea. The response was zero.
No readiness there.
Mafia land just the other day damaged another drone over Syria. Response was zero.
No readiness there.
The NATO member Romania felt the effects of mafia attacks on the Danube. The response was crickets.
No readiness there.
Mafia land is threatening food supplies to numerous countries and causing global food prices to rise. Our response is silence. Not even a small show of force.
No readiness there.
NATO member Poland is feeling threatened by the Wagner scum. Washington is saying and doing nothing about it, even symbolically.
No readiness there.
Washington is not assuring a quick victory in Ukraine. This causes a steady drain on our weapons and ammo.
No readiness there.
The Biden administration is ready for one thing; keeping quiet and being meek so as not to anger Moscow, despite our help to Ukraine thus far. We are not showing the type of strength that we should. And, strength is the only thing that the primitive minds in the Kremlin will acknowledge.