United States to maintain level of its readiness while being able to support to Ukraine – Pentagon

27.07.2023

The United States is always going to maintain a level of its readiness while also being able to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian armed aggression.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a press briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have meetings where our services can weigh in on what they have available on their shelves, and then of course the Secretary and the Chairman have conversations with the President, with the White House on what we feel comfortable in getting to Ukraine,” Singh told.

In her words, one of the things that the President continues to say and the Secretary continues to say is that “we are with Ukraine for the long haul”.

“And so we are going to continue to assess – continue to assess what we can flow to them without dropping below our own readiness levels,” Singh added.

A reminder that, on July 25, 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense announced $400 million as an additional security assistance package for Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...