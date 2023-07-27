Ukraine launches main thrust of its counter-offensive against Russia

WASHINGTON EDITOR

26 July 2023 • 11:23pm

Ukraine launched the main thrust of its counter-offensive on Wednesday with thousands of men and Western armoured vehicles pouring onto the frontlines in Zaporizhzhia.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, on Wednesday night hailed his country’s “very good results” on the front line, and promised to provide details of their successes soon.

An enlarged Ukrainian force, whose ranks are swelled with Western-trained troops, and around 100 Western-supplied armoured vehicles, hopes to advance south to sever a land bridge to Crimea.

The new operation, if successful, could take one to three weeks, Ukrainian officials have told Washington. “This is the big test,” one senior US official said.

Ukraine is currently attacking in three directions, in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut.

Sources within the Pentagon told the New York Times that Ukrainian officials are focusing on Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine as turmoil engulfs Russian leadership in the region.

Ukraine’s forces attacking Russian positions near Bakhmut on Wednesday, in footage released by Kyiv CREDIT: REUTERS

According to one official, Ukraine sensed an opportunity to gain ground after the local regional Russian commander, Major General Ivan Popov, claimed he was ousted after raising battlefield concerns with his superiors.

“The Russians are stretched,” an official told the New York Times. “They are still experiencing problems with logistics, supply, personnel and weapons. They’re feeling the pressure.”

As the counter-offensive entered full throttle, artillery battles flared along the front in Zaporizhzhia.

Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, said a “massive” assault and fierce battles south of Orikhiv, a town that Ukraine holds about 60 miles north of the Sea of Azov.

Russian officials said the assault involved Ukrainian troops who had been trained overseas and were equipped with around 100 armoured vehicles, including German-made Leopards and American-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Footage showing the Ukrainian advance on the Zaporizhzhia frontline in Bradley vehicles on Wednesday appeared to support those claims.

Ukrainian officials have reportedly told their American counterparts their ambition is to advance south – over terrain covered by Russian mines – towards the city of Tokmak.

They then hope to advance to Melitopol, near the coast, with the ultimate goal of severing the so-called land bridge between Russian-occupied Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula.

Failing that, they hope to bring Ukrainian forces within range of the Crimean peninsula.

However, analysts speculated that the Ukrainian briefing of secret plans to US news outlets could be a feint to distract Moscow.

Ukrainian troops along the southern front have reported incremental progress in pushing Russian troops back, with their way impeded by minefields and heavy Russian shelling and airstrikes.

White House officials are closely following their progress.

Mr Zelensky has previously conceded that the offensive in Russian-occupied areas of the country’s east and southeast is going more slowly than he would like.

But in a video address on Wednesday night, Mr Zelensky said: “Today our boys had very good results at the front. Good for them. Details will follow.”

Ukrainian soldiers training near Kharkiv on Wednesday CREDIT: EPA

Thousands of well-trained reinforcements, which were being held back by Kyiv, have now been deployed to the front lines, according to Pentagon sources.

Many of those units have been trained on advanced manoeuvre tactics by Western allies.

It appeared to tally with previous speculation from Washington’s defence officials that Kyiv would hold back its best-trained forces until it had identified weak spots in Russian lines.

Pentagon officials said there were substantive arguments for Ukraine’s decision to hone in on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition to the commotion among the local Russian leadership, Ukrainian forces have made headway clearing a path through Russian defences, including minefields in the region.

Kyiv also sees an opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities far behind the front lines to target Russian ammunition depots and command posts.

Before news broke of the Ukrainian assault, Kyiv was facing criticism for going too slowly among its western allies.

James Heappey, the UK’s armed forces minister, on Wednesday dismissed such concerns in an interview with The Telegraph.

Kyiv’s citizens take cover in a subway station during an air raid on Wednesday CREDIT: REUTERS

He said the effort was progressing according to a plan worked out with Britain and America over the winter.

He stressed that Kyiv was being “appropriately cautious” in how it deployed large numbers of men and western weapons into dense Russian minefields.

Ukraine was waiting for the right moment to strike with its full force, he said, and was wise to keep western armour ‘out of sight’ until then.

Other Western officials have underscored the point that Kyiv was being judicious in committing the second part of its force to the best possible avenue for attack.

Separately, Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his administration to begin sharing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court.

The Pentagon had been resistant to the move amid concerns any cooperation with the court in the Hague could open the way for the prosecution of American troops deployed overseas.

The ICC, a permanent war crimes tribunal, in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for suspected deportation of children from Ukraine, which would be a war crime.

