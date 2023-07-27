The West doesn’t want Ukraine to beat Russia

Kyiv’s counter-offensive is stalling because of its lack of equipment and holes in the EU’s sanctions regime.

Ukraine’s National Guard receive training in the Kharkiv region CREDIT: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

It is a bit rich for the Germans to start complaining about the lack of progress being made by Ukraine’s military counter-offensive when Berlin has been at the forefront of attempts to undermine Kyiv’s war effort.

Having agonised over holding Russia accountable for its unprovoked assault on the Ukrainian people, Germany then did its level best to restrict the flow of vital weaponry to front-line Ukrainian forces. Such was Berlin’s reluctance to see Ukraine defeat its Russian adversary that the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, even tried to prevent the transfer of German-made Leopard tanks, until the Biden administration intervened to encourage him to change his mind. Germany has been similarly obstructive about plans to equip Kyiv with warplanes, a move that would help it to establish air superiority.

Indeed, it is shortages of vital weaponry, such as heavy armour, long-range missiles and warplanes, that are impeding the Ukrainian advance – not the supposed tactical shortcomings highlighted in a leaked Bundeswehr assessment of the Ukrainian military’s perceived failings.

It may well be the case, as the German military officers contend, that Ukrainian units are too small to make sufficient inroads against the Russian defences. But the real reason Ukraine’s counter-offensive is struggling to make ground is that, without the warplanes and long-range missile systems needed to provide their ground forces with protection, the Ukrainian soldiers are sitting ducks, and are suffering significant casualties.

President Zelensky has been warning since the start of the year that the Russians, despite their calamitous performance thus far, still enjoy military superiority in terms of the numbers of men and quantities of equipment available.

To achieve victory, the Ukrainians need to have a kill-rate ratio of eight to one – ie, eight Russians killed for every Ukrainian. At present, the ratio is around three to one, which most Western observers believe is inadequate for Ukraine to achieve the goals it has set itself.

Moreover, despite the recent pledges Kyiv has received from the US and Europe to provide better weapons, the prospect of them arriving soon enough to make a material difference to Ukraine’s war effort is diminishing by the day.

Having reluctantly been persuaded to provide F-16 fighters, which would certainly help Ukraine to establish air superiority against the Russians, American officials estimate the first warplanes will not be available at least until the autumn, when the current round of fighting may well be over.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the White House is still reluctant to provide Kyiv with the long-range missiles needed to maintain offensive operations, even though President Joe Biden indicated in May that he was willing to deliver them.

The White House is now concerned that the conflict could spiral out of control if they end up being fired against targets in Russian territory, thereby ending any hope of a negotiated settlement.

The reluctance of the US and other Nato states to give Ukraine the weapons it needs to win has not only had a negative impact on the counter-offensive. It also suggests that a sizeable number of Nato leaders – including Biden – are not fully invested in Ukraine achieving victory, and are seeking a diplomatic solution at the earliest opportunity.

This defeatist attitude would also explain why the West’s attempt to punish Russia with sanctions is failing to have the desired effect. While this week’s damning report by the Commons’ foreign affairs select committee has highlighted Whitehall’s “scandalous failure” to sanction the Wagner Group, which, until its aborted coup last month, served as Vladimir Putin’s private army, there is mounting evidence that some European countries are adopting a similarly laissez-faire approach in their dealings with Moscow.

Despite the European Union’s efforts to end its dependence on Russian oil and gas, significant quantities are still managing to find their way into the European market, courtesy of enterprising middlemen based in the Gulf and Far East. Meanwhile, proposals to use seized Russian assets to help pay for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction have run into opposition from Germany, which has raised concerns about the legal risks.

Ukrainian officials have also expressed fears about the ability of Russian oligarchs and officials with close ties to the Kremlin to continue operating in Europe. For example, Kyiv is preparing to submit a formal complaint to Brussels about the willingness of the Maltese government to issue so-called “golden passports” to Russian oligarchs subjected to sanctions.

In one recent case, family members of a senior Russian official responsible for acquiring Iranian drones, which have been used to launch attacks against Ukrainian civilians, have been granted Maltese citizenship, allowing them to operate freely within the EU.

By failing to hold Russia to account for invading Ukraine, the West is not only undermining the Ukrainian’s hopes of winning the war. It is letting Moscow know that it will not be allowed to lose.

