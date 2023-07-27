The Russians attacked the ports in Odesa at night: there is a victim

Anastasia Pechenyuk08:13, 27.07.232 min.1484A civilian employee was killed when one of the administrative buildings of the port was hit.

On the night of July 27, an air alert was announced in the southern regions of Ukraine due to missile danger and the threat of UAVs being used by the Russian occupiers.

At this time, the enemy launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, reports OK “Pivden”.“Calibre missiles were fired from a submarine in the Black Sea at a critically low altitude, which made detection difficult.

The production equipment of one of the cargo terminals was damaged,” the message reads.

After the alarm was sounded, the “South” military command center warned that in difficult weather conditions, against the background of thunderstorms and storms, the enemy may again resort to attacks, including from the sea.

“The submarine missile carrier put on combat duty remains ready to use Kalibry. At the same time, the activity of strike UAVs is not excluded,” the OK noted.

In the evening of Wednesday, July 26, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with the use of “Kinzhal”, “Kalibr” and Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles.

The Air Force reported that 36 enemy cruise missiles had been shot down by air defense forces . At least 4 more Kinjal missiles flew in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region.

The Pivden Defense Forces predict that in the near future the enemy will not abandon the tactics of combined attacks using different types of missiles and launching from different directions.

It is noted there that, probably, due to the changeable weather, the enemy will be able to withstand a pause between strikes, but the next few days will be quite disturbing.

