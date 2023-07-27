The NYT employs another Duranty *

*A reference to the historical Russia shill and Holodomor denier; Walter Duranty.

From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta.

July 27

Meet a New York Times reporter, Ivan Nechepurenko, a russian national who still lives in russia.

Ivan denies russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, promotes Kremlin narratives about a Ukrainian civil war, blames the West for what russia is doing in Ukraine, advocates for the West to accept Crimea as russia, ‘expertly’ explained in 2015 that russia had no interest in Ukraine beyond Crimea, ‘expertly’ dismissed the build up to the full scale war in early 2022 as a “reality show”, and very frequently retweets other prominent russian chauvinists and propagandists.

How in the world this morally bankrupt individual works at NYT? I think we know the answer.

Like this: Like Loading...