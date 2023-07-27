The leader of the Republicans in the Senate urged Biden to accelerate the arming of Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko14:37, 27.07.232 minutes.1368

The senator believes that the United States should provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.

The leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, said that the States should accelerate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine .He urged the administration of US President Joe Biden to “start moving at an appropriate pace” to provide Ukraine with the “deadly tools they need to finish their fight.”

“For our part, as we work to secure a common defense, the Senate must invest in a defense industrial base that can secure American support for Ukraine while arming our own forces to deter further threats from Russia and China,” McConnell added.

In his opinion, the indecision and inaction of the White House leads to the fact that some key forces and assets arrive late on the battlefield.

The senator is also convinced that Ukraine should receive long-range missiles from the United States.”Long-range strikes would help Ukraine force the Russian occupiers to retreat, as our friends have already demonstrated by successfully using British Storm Shadow cruise missiles,” the Republican leader stressed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...