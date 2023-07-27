Staromayorske was liberated from the Russians (video)

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk21:07, 27.07.231 min.2911UPDATED

Ukrainian soldiers told about the liberation of the settlement.

The village of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, was liberated from the Russian invaders.Ukrainian soldiers said this in a video published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Thursday evening, July 27.

“The 35th brigade, as well as the battalion… of the “Arii” ground defense units, fulfilling their mission, liberated the village of Staromayorske,” our defenders said.The Ukrainian leader emotionally captioned the video: “Our South! Our boys! Glory to Ukraine!”. Soldiers spoke about the liberation of a village in Donbas

