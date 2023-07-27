Russia puts ICC judge who issued Putin’s arrest warrant on wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry has put judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane, who issued the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the wanted list.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing Radio Svoboda.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has put on the federal wanted list the judge of the International Criminal Court Tomoko Akane, who issued the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the statement said.

It is noted that according to the card, the Russian police are looking for the judge under an unnamed criminal article.

As reported, on March 17, 2023, it became known that the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued arrest warrants for two people – Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

