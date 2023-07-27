Russia began to turn the Black Sea into its internal – expert

Kateryna Chernoval00:36, 07/27/233 min.3244

According to Gapon, there are many ways to stop the export of Ukrainian agricultural products by Russia, but the world is unlikely to put pressure on Moscow.

Russia has begun to turn the Black Sea into its internal one, while the world silently watches the actions of the aggressor. Oleksandr Gapon, head of the NGO “Ukrainian Agrarian Assembly”, stated this.

On the air of the FREEDOM TV channel , he emphasized that there are many ways that will help stop the export of Ukrainian agricultural products by Russia, but it is unlikely that the world will resort to pressure on Moscow.

At the same time, after the introduction of the grain embargo, prices will soar in the world, which neither the United Nations nor international organizations want to allow.

“In addition, if we could do it with regard to Russia, we would have done exactly the same “grain corridors” a long time ago, as it did for us, because it is also a country that participates in the conflict.

And why are Russian vessels not checked in the Bosphorus now for the import of weapons? Because the “grain corridor” with such checks as it is, took place thanks to the Russian Federation’s opinion that weapons would be imported into Ukraine by empty ships.

But we also have such suspicions, and they are not without grounds. Journalists announced the information that the strait was passed two vessels in which there were artillery weapons from Syria, which were moving to the territory of the Black Sea,” he noted.

According to Gapon, Russia is now deciding which inspections to arrange, who to let in and who not to let in, effectively turning the Black Sea into the internal sea of ​​the Russian Federation.

“And when the Russian Federation announced that it would consider all vessels going to load grain as its military targets, it did not stipulate that those vessels going to Odesa or to Yuzhnoye, Mykolaiv, it was talking about all vessels,” he added. stressing that the Russian Federation acts as it pleases, and the world does nothing about it.

