PM Shmyhal discusses financial, security assistance to Ukraine with US Congress members

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with representatives of the US Congress. Financial and security assistance, anti-corruption reform, and food security were discussed.

“Among the key topics of conversation: financial and security assistance, anti-corruption reform, restoration of Ukraine, and food security,” The Head of Government posted on Telegram.

He noted that the United States had provided Ukraine with nearly $19.3 billion in direct budget support since the beginning of the Russian invasion, including $6.6 billion disbursed this year.

According to him, the parties discussed further funding which helps pay pensions, aid to internally displaced persons, and salaries to doctors and teachers.

“We also appreciate the significant attention of the USA to the restoration of Ukraine. A $1.3 billion package was announced. I pointed out the rapid recovery priorities: energy, housing, critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining, support for small and medium-sized enterprises. We are grateful for $657 million for the modernization of critical infrastructure,” Shmyhal wrote.

