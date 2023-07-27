NATO, What Are You Waiting For?

From the LinkedIn page of David DeBatto

Russia recently struck a Ukrainian port on the Danube River located about 200 meters from the border with Romania, a NATO member. No one was killed, but 200 people were wounded and a large supply of grain and a storehouse was destroyed. The Kremlin has stated that this is a new and coordinated plan to choke off Ukraine’s remaining ports so it cannot deliver the desperately needed food to feed Africa and Asia, thereby sentencing millions to starvation and death if this situation is not resolved. And how did NATO respond to this latest act of piracy and international terrorism on the border of NATO? By doing absolutely nothing. NOTHING. I have had it with the pathetic excuses from NATO and the EU on why they can do nothing to stop the genocidal destruction of Ukraine. Now they are sitting by and watching as Russia seals off the remaining Ukrainian ports from a starving world. They did not even launch a show of force inside NATO borders to demonstrate their anger at this latest outrage. Nothing.

Every military person I know believes that a buildup of forces on NATO’s borders with Ukraine, to include naval and air elements, would deter Russian aggression like we have just witnessed on the Danube. We also believe that doing nothing will INCREASE Russian aggression, as has been clearly demonstrated time and time again. I say to NATO: stand up to Russia right now or forever bear the shame and guilt of your disgraceful cowardice. – David DeBatto.

