Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia, there are dead (photo, video)

Now we know about 6 dead people.

A Mi-8 helicopter with 13 people on board crashed in the Altai Republic .This is reported in the Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of the Russian Federation.

The incident occurred in the village of Tyungur, Ust-Koksinsky district. While landing, the private helicopter crashed and caught fire. Preliminary version – he touched the electrical wires.

Russian Telegram channels write that there were 13 tourists on board (including 12 Russians and one Belarusian) and three crew members. Five victims received severe burns. The fall of the Mi-8

