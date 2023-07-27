Media: Prigozhin Runs Out Of Money To Support Wagner In Belarus

Will the mercenaries be sent to Africa?

27.07.2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin is financing the Wagner PMC at his own expense. This was said by a mercenary who is now deploying in the Central African Republic and who recently flew to Russia, during an interview with a blogger of Syrian origin, Abbas Juma.

The fighter was introduced as a commander of one of the PMC assault groups. He took part in the Russian-Ukrainian war, in the battles of Popasna and Bakhmut. He then supported Prigozhin’s mutiny and returned to the CAR, where he had been before leaving for Ukraine.

The blogger asked him how many PMC Wagner fighters were now in Belarus and how many would remain. He said he did not know, but added that Prigozhin himself had paid for their stay.

“I don’t know yet. It all depends on funding, of course. As far as I know, Prigozhin is supporting them at his own expense, but he warned that it won’t last long. That’s why we’re now working on African destinations. Including the Central African Republic,” the mercenary explained.

He said that the Russian Ministry of Defence had refused planes to get to Africa, so “now the director has bought his own, and the problem seems to have been solved”.

Prigozhin also had to sell the business at the PMC base in Sudan to pay the militants in full.

“I was told that the director, in order to pay the guys in full, sold the business at our former base in Sudan. Of course, it’s a pity if it’s true. Because they are in such a mess now… When we were stationed there, everything was quiet,” said the commander of the assault group.

According to him, the backbone of the PMC “went to Belarus”. The mercenary says that the group now has 10-15 thousand experienced veteran fighters and management staff.

“This is enough to grow to fifty thousand in a few months. Not just fifty! And up to a hundred thousand – easily,” assures the Wagner fighter.

