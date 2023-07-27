Kim Jong-un showed Shoigu ballistic missiles banned by the UN (photo)

Yury Kobzar14:31, 27.07.233 min.4032

Previously, Russia itself voted in the UN Security Council to ban the missiles that Kim boasted about.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un boasted of banned ballistic missiles to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is currently in Pyongyang. This was reported by the North Korean agency Tstak .

As can be seen in the published photos from the exhibition, among other things, the Koreans showed the Russian delegation mobile launchers for ballistic missiles.

In the past, the UN Security Council has banned North Korea from developing such weapons several times.

In particular, Russia and China were in favor of the ban.”Comrade Kim Jong-un, talking to Sergei Shoigu, expressed his opinion on issues of mutual interest in the fight against the arbitrariness of the imperialists, for the protection of the sovereignty and development interests of the two countries, for the realization of international justice and global peace.

Comrade Kim Jong-un expressed his confidence that that the army and the people of Russia will achieve great success in the struggle to build a strong state,” reports the Central Committee of the Russian Federation based on the results of the delegation’s visit to the arms exhibition.

As Sky News writes , the Russians’ demonstrative visit to an exhibition with Korean ballistic missiles indicates that Russia now approves of North Korea’s nuclear program, which it previously opposed.”

We’ve come a long way since North Korea shied away from showing off its nuclear capabilities when high-ranking foreign dignitaries from Russia and China were in town. Shoigu’s personal trip — and Shoigu’s willingness to be photographed with Kim during the trip — shows that Moscow is satisfied with North Korea’s ongoing nuclear modernization,” said Ankit Panda, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Other geopolitical experts also believe that in the future Moscow may more openly support Pyongyang.© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp© kcna.kp1 / 10

Shoigu’s visit to the DPRK – what is known

Earlier this week, Serhiy Shoigu arrived in the DPRK at the head of a Russian delegation. Formally, the trip is timed to the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, which is called Victory Day in Pyongyang.

Shoigu is the first defense minister of the Russian Federation to visit North Korea after the collapse of the Soviet Union.Ukrainian military observer Oleksandr Kovalenko believes that the real purpose of Shoigu’s visit to Korea is an attempt to ask Kim Jong Un for weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The North Korean army is armed mainly with Soviet or Soviet-designed weapons, which are well known to the Russians.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...