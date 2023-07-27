Invaders hit community in Mykolayiv region, injuring civilians

A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were injured in an enemy attack on Kutsurub community in Mykolayiv region.

“A young man and a girl received shrapnel injuries to their lower limbs during the Russian attack on Dmytrivka village in Kutsurub community. They have been taken to the hospital where they receive qualified medical care,” head of the Mykolayiv region police Serhiy Shaikhet posted on Telegram.

As reported, the Russians shell Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities in Mykolayiv region daily.

© 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...