In France, the management of a chip factory was arrested for selling secret technologies to Russia

Oleg Davigora21:45, 07/27/232 min.309

The Ommic company produces components for microcircuits in the suburbs of Paris.

In France, security forces detained the French and Chinese managers of the Ommic company for the transfer of secret technologies used in the military industry to China and Russia .

The shares of Ommic, which was under the control of a Chinese businessman, were also seized. This was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien with reference to the results of the investigation by the French authorities and the decisions of the courts. Ommic is one of the few European companies producing semiconductors.

She learned how to make high-power, high-performance chips that are used in 5g equipment, satellites, as well as in radars on tanks and fighters, missile guidance systems. Such technologies are carefully guarded, and their export is controlled.

According to investigators, Russia purchased dual-use semiconductors for a total of 11.8 million euros. The complex scheme involved their delivery through China.

In addition, routes were laid through Lithuania, India and Turkey. Chips and technological information went to the Russian state-owned company that produces weapons, according to investigators.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...