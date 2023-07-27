How Border Guards fight in Serebryansk Forest (video)

27.07.2023

Incessant artillery fire and storming of positions – this is what Ukrainian defenders are facing at the positions in Serebryansk Forest. Because of the natural conditions not typical for Donbass, mountains, forests, marshes, the Border Guards who maintain defense here alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already managed to call this territory the “Ukrainian Vietnam”.

Another section of this side of the front is the Siverskyi Donets river. Ukrainian positions are located on both sides, that is why the Ukrainian Military has to constantly cross the water artery. In these places, the enemy is especially focused in aiming at the defenders.

In what conditions the defense has to be maintained, what are the advantages of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and how do the DPSU military respond to Russian attacks – see in this video.

